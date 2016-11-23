The Denver Nuggets recalled rookie guard Malik Beasley from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League on Sunday.
In his latest D-League stint, the 6-foot-5, 196-pound Beasley appeared in three games with the Skyforce and averaged 16.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.67 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest. He scored a D-League career-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and three steals in a win over the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday.
Overall this season in the D-League, Beasley is averaging 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 30.3 minutes in seven games.
Beasley, 20, was with the Nuggets for Sunday's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The first-round pick is averaging 2.7 points and 4.9 minutes in 18 games for Denver this season.