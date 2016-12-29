stats-recaps1
Preview
Colorado at Dallas
When: 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 29, 2016
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
The Dallas Stars have points in four straight games for only the second time this season as they prepare to open a three-game homestand against the slumping Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The Stars are seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season while looking to beat Colorado for the third straight time.

Dallas improved to 4-1-1 in its last six with a 3-2 victory at Arizona on Tuesday, marking the first time the team has won consecutive games since Nov. 10-11. "It was a big win for us," Stars center Jason Spezza said. "We have had a hard time winning two in a row, so that's something to build off of." The Avalanche have had a hard time winning at all, owning the league's fewest points with 25. Colorado is 1-6-0 over its last seven games and has dropped nine in a row at home, including a 3-0 setback to Dallas on Dec. 3.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (12-21-1): The status of starting netminder Semyon Varlamov, battling recurring groin injuries, remains murky as he was examined during Tuesday's game and re-evaluated Wednesday, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after practice. That means a third straight start for Calvin Pickard, who was pierced for a half-dozen goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Calgary. The Avalanche have scored 10 goals during the past seven games while their power play continues to flounder, converting on 1-of-30 chances in that span.

ABOUT THE STARS (15-14-7): Dallas, which ended a 23-game drought without a goal from a defenseman when John Klingberg connected on an empty-netter against the Coyotes, ranks 19th in the NHL in scoring after leading the league last season. Goaltender Kari Lehtonen won his second straight start with a 35-save performance and has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last eight appearances. Jason Spezza scored one goal and set up another in Tuesday's victory and has accumulated nine points in his last nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas is 9-0-2 when leading after two periods.

2. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, coming off a two-goal game, has 20 points in 20 contests versus Dallas.

3. Stars F Cody Eakin will return to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for charging New York Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Avalanche 2
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div
Colorado 12-21-0-1 L1 4-12-0-1 8-9-0-0 1-3-0-0 11-18-0-1 5-10-0-0
Dallas 15-14-7-0 W2 10-5-3-0 5-9-4-0 1-1-1-0 14-13-6-0 7-7-3-0
Last Meeting
Colorado Dallas
Date Away Home Shots Saves PP Shots Saves PP
12/3/16 DAL 3 COL 0 23 30 0-4 33 23 1-4
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Total Points Player  
Colorado J. Anderson 0
Dallas T. Seguin 2
Goals Player  
Colorado J. Anderson 0
Dallas P. Eaves 1
Assists Player  
Colorado J. Anderson 0
Dallas J. Benn 1
Saves Player  
Colorado S. Varlamov 30
Dallas K. Lehtonen 23
Season
Total Points Player  
Colorado N. MacKinnon 26
Dallas T. Seguin 34
Goals Player  
Colorado M. Duchene 12
Dallas P. Eaves 14
Assists Player  
Colorado N. MacKinnon 16
Dallas T. Seguin 23
Saves Player  
Colorado S. Varlamov 680
Dallas A. Niemi 558
Quickchart Matchup
Colorado Off vs  Dallas Def
2.06 GF
3 GA
28.6 Shots
30.1 Shots
16 PP
27 PK
Dallas Off vs  Colorado Def
2.56 GF
3.26 GA
29.4 Shots
32.2 Shots
22 PP
27 PK