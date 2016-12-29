National Hockey League

Preview

Colorado at Dallas

When: 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 29, 2016

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Colorado 12-21-0-1 L1 4-12-0-1 8-9-0-0 1-3-0-0 11-18-0-1 5-10-0-0 Dallas 15-14-7-0 W2 10-5-3-0 5-9-4-0 1-1-1-0 14-13-6-0 7-7-3-0

Last Meeting Colorado Dallas Date Away Home Shots Saves PP Shots Saves PP 12/3/16 DAL 3 COL 0 23 30 0-4 33 23 1-4

Quickchart Matchup Colorado Off vs Dallas Def 2.06 GF

3 GA

28.6 Shots

30.1 Shots

16 PP

27 PK Dallas Off vs Colorado Def 2.56 GF

3.26 GA

29.4 Shots

32.2 Shots

22 PP

27 PK

The Dallas Stars have points in four straight games for only the second time this season as they prepare to open a three-game homestand against the slumping Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The Stars are seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season while looking to beat Colorado for the third straight time.Dallas improved to 4-1-1 in its last six with a 3-2 victory at Arizona on Tuesday, marking the first time the team has won consecutive games since Nov. 10-11. "It was a big win for us," Stars center Jason Spezza said. "We have had a hard time winning two in a row, so that's something to build off of." The Avalanche have had a hard time winning at all, owning the league's fewest points with 25. Colorado is 1-6-0 over its last seven games and has dropped nine in a row at home, including a 3-0 setback to Dallas on Dec. 3.8:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Southwest (Dallas)The status of starting netminder Semyon Varlamov, battling recurring groin injuries, remains murky as he was examined during Tuesday's game and re-evaluated Wednesday, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after practice. That means a third straight start for Calvin Pickard, who was pierced for a half-dozen goals in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Calgary. The Avalanche have scored 10 goals during the past seven games while their power play continues to flounder, converting on 1-of-30 chances in that span.Dallas, which ended a 23-game drought without a goal from a defenseman when John Klingberg connected on an empty-netter against the Coyotes, ranks 19th in the NHL in scoring after leading the league last season. Goaltender Kari Lehtonen won his second straight start with a 35-save performance and has allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last eight appearances. Jason Spezza scored one goal and set up another in Tuesday's victory and has accumulated nine points in his last nine games.1. Dallas is 9-0-2 when leading after two periods.2. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, coming off a two-goal game, has 20 points in 20 contests versus Dallas.3. Stars F Cody Eakin will return to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for charging New York Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist.Stars 4, Avalanche 2