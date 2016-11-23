MATCHUP
Calgary at Colorado
Summary
|
9:00 PM ET
|W/L
|ATS
|Money
|H
|A
|O/U
|Calgary
|18-16-1-1
|18-18
|-872
|8-9-0-0
|10-7-1-1
|14-17
|Colorado
|12-20-0-1
|14-19
|-1927
|4-11-0-1
|8-9-0-0
|13-16
|
|Home
|Away
|O/U
|Opening line
|-111
|-111
|5.5 120
|BetNow.eu
|110
|-130
|5.5 115
|CarbonSports
|110
|-130
|5.5 105
|Sportsbook
|110
|-130
|5.5 105
|Covers.com
|110
|-143
|5.5 100
|Best home line
|Best road line
|Recent line moves
Recent Trends
|Calgary:
|
- CAL are 7-1 in their last 8 vs. Western Conference.
-
Under is 15-5-2 in CAL last 22 road games.
-
CAL are 8-3 in their last 11 overall.
|Colorado:
|
- COL are 1-9 in their last 10 games following a win.
-
COL are 1-7 in their last 8 vs. Western Conference.
-
COL are 7-19 in their last 26 Tue. games.
|Offense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PP %
|
CAL
COL
|
28.2
28.6
|
2.6
2.0
|
9.1
7.1
|
18.8
14.7
|Defense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PK %
|
CAL
COL
|
29.1
32.2
|
2.83
3.18
|
0.903
0.901
|
80.5
79.0
|Offense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PP %
|
CAL
COL
|
27.8
30.1
|
2.05
1.94
|
7.4
6.4
|
22.6
10.7
|Defense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PK %
|
CAL
COL
|
29.8
30.8
|
2.58
3.25
|
0.914
0.895
|
86.5
80.0
|Offense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PP %
|
CAL
COL
|
26.2
29.8
|
2.60
0.80
|
9.9
2.7
|
35.0
4.8
|Defense
|Shots
|Goals
|PCT
|PK %
|
CAL
COL
|
27.8
31.2
|
3.40
3.20
|
0.878
0.897
|
90.0
73.3
|
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|
CAL
COL
|
18-18
14-19
|
7-10
4-12
|
11-8
10-7
|
|0 Days
|1 Day
|2 Days
|3+ Days
|
CAL
COL
|
3-4
3-2
|
11-10
8-12
|
4-1
2-4
|
0-3
1-1
Over/Under Records
|
|Total
|Home
|Away
|
CAL
COL
|
14-17
13-16
|
9-5
7-6
|
5-12
6-10
More Records:
vs Scoring |
vs Situation
More Stats:
Conference
|
Favorite |
Underdog
Injuries
Calgary Flames
|Player
|
|Status/Updated
|Notes
|Lance Bouma
|
C
|
Ques Tues - Shoulder - 12/26/16
|
Bouma is dealing with a shoulder injury and it is unclear if he will play Tuesday against the Avalanche.
|Jyrki Jokipakka
|
D
|
Ques Tues - Undisclosed - 12/26/16
|
Jokipakka has an undisclosed injury and it is undetermined if he will play Tuesday against the Avalanche.
|Ladislav Smid
|
D
|
out for season - Neck - 9/29/16
|
Smid has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve list due to a neck injury.
Colorado Avalanche
|Player
|
|Status/Updated
|Notes
|Semyon Varlamov
|
G
|
Ques Tues - Groin - 12/23/16
|
Varlamov missed the last game due to a groin injury and it is unclear if he will be available for Tuesday's game against the Flames.
|Erik Johnson
|
D
|
Late Jan - Leg - 12/6/16
|
Johnson has been placed on injured reserve due to a broken fibula and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.
Recent Meetings
|Date
|Home/Away
|Line
|ATS
|3/18/16
|
CAL 3
-
COL 4 (SO)
|-1.5, 233/5.5
|COL/O
|1/2/16
|
COL 0
-
CAL 4
|-1.5, 205/5.5
|CAL/U
|11/3/15
|
COL 6
-
CAL 3
|-1.5, 256/5.5
|COL/O
|3/23/15
|
CAL 3
-
COL 2
|-1.5, 210/5.5
|COL/U
|3/14/15
|
COL 3
-
CAL 2
|-1.5, 200/5.5
|CAL/U
|12/4/14
|
CAL 4
-
COL 3 (OT)
|-1.5, 180/5.5
|COL/O
|1/6/14
|
COL 3
-
CAL 4
|-1.5, 152/5.5
|CAL/O
|12/6/13
|
CAL 2
-
COL 3
|1.5, -274/5.5
|CAL/U
|11/8/13
|
COL 4
-
CAL 2
|-1.5, 126/5.5
|COL/O
|4/8/13
|
COL 1
-
CAL 3
|-1.5, 210/5.5
|CAL/U
Calgary Schedule/Results
|
|Date
|vs
|Last Meeting
|Line
|ATS
|Where
|Last Meeting
|1/6/17
|
@ VAN
|
W
4-1
|-1.5,159/5
|W/P
|CAL
|12/23/16
|1/4/17
|
COL
|
L
3-4 (SO)
|-1.5,233/5.5
|L/O
|CAL
|3/18/16
|12/31/16
|
ARI
|
W
4-2
|-1.5,210/5
|W/O
|ARI
|12/19/16
|12/29/16
|
ANA
|
W
8-3
|-1.5,251/5
|W/O
|CAL
|12/4/16
|12/27/16
|
@ COL
|
L
3-4 (SO)
|-1.5,233/5.5
|L/O
|CAL
|3/18/16
|
|Date
|vs
|Score
|Line
|ATS
|SF
|SA
|PP
|PK
|12/23/16
|
VAN
|
W
4-1
|-1.5,159/5
|W/P
|37
|14
|1/4
|0/2
|12/20/16
|
@ SJ
|
L
1-4
|1.5,-174/5
|L/P
|21
|34
|0/1
|0/5
|12/19/16
|
@ ARI
|
W
4-2
|-1.5,210/5
|W/O
|28
|27
|3/6
|0/5
|12/16/16
|
CLB
|
L
1-4
|1.5,-250/5.5
|L/U
|23
|29
|1/5
|1/3
|12/14/16
|
TB
|
L
3-6
|-1.5,230/5.5
|L/O
|22
|35
|2/4
|1/5
|12/10/16
|
WIN
|
W
6-2
|-1.5,246/5.5
|W/O
|35
|28
|2/4
|1/4
|12/8/16
|
@ ARI
|
W
2-1 (OT)
|-1.5,217/5
|L/U
|35
|28
|1/4
|0/3
|12/6/16
|
@ DAL
|
W
2-1
|1.5,-259/5.5
|W/U
|20
|30
|1/2
|0/2
|12/4/16
|
ANA
|
W
8-3
|-1.5,251/5
|W/O
|25
|33
|2/3
|1/4
|12/2/16
|
MIN
|
W
3-2 (SO)
|1.5,-244/5
|W/P
|31
|25
|1/5
|0/3
Colorado Schedule/Results
|
|Date
|vs
|Last Meeting
|Line
|ATS
|Where
|Last Meeting
|1/4/17
|
@ CAL
|
W
4-3 (SO)
|1.5,-262/5.5
|W/O
|CAL
|3/18/16
|1/2/17
|
@ VAN
|
L
2-3 (SO)
|-1.5,186/5
|L/P
|COL
|11/26/16
|12/31/16
|
NYR
|
W
2-1
|1.5,-241/5.5
|W/U
|NYR
|12/3/15
|12/29/16
|
@ DAL
|
L
0-3
|-1.5,270/5.5
|L/U
|COL
|12/3/16
|12/27/16
|
CAL
|
W
4-3 (SO)
|1.5,-262/5.5
|W/O
|CAL
|3/18/16
|
|Date
|vs
|Score
|Line
|ATS
|SF
|SA
|PP
|PK
|12/23/16
|
@ CHI
|
W
2-1 (OT)
|1.5,-114/5.5
|W/U
|34
|39
|0/1
|1/4
|12/22/16
|
TOR
|
L
0-6
|1.5,-226/5.5
|L/O
|38
|31
|0/6
|2/5
|12/20/16
|
@ MIN
|
L
0-2
|1.5,-140/5
|L/U
|18
|33
|0/5
|1/3
|12/18/16
|
@ WIN
|
L
1-4
|1.5,-185/5.5
|L/U
|28
|30
|1/3
|0/1
|12/16/16
|
FLA
|
L
1-3
|1.5,-307/5.5
|L/U
|31
|23
|0/6
|0/2
|12/14/16
|
PHI
|
L
3-4
|1.5,-284/5.5
|W/O
|29
|25
|0/3
|0/3
|12/11/16
|
@ TOR
|
W
3-1
|1.5,-195/5.5
|W/U
|29
|52
|2/4
|1/6
|12/10/16
|
@ MON
|
L
1-10
|1.5,-160/5
|L/O
|16
|36
|0/3
|1/2
|12/8/16
|
@ BOS
|
W
4-2
|1.5,-170/5
|W/O
|22
|31
|0/2
|0/2
|12/6/16
|
@ NAS
|
L
3-4
|1.5,-157/5.5
|W/O
|28
|32
|2/4
|1/5