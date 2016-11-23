stats-recaps1
National Hockey League
MATCHUP
Calgary at Colorado
Summary
9:00 PM ET W/L ATS Money H A O/U
Calgary 18-16-1-1 18-18 -872 8-9-0-0 10-7-1-1 14-17
Colorado 12-20-0-1 14-19 -1927 4-11-0-1 8-9-0-0 13-16
Home Away O/U
Opening line -111 -111 5.5 120
BetNow.eu 110 -130 5.5 115
CarbonSports 110 -130 5.5 105
Sportsbook 110 -130 5.5 105
Covers.com 110 -143 5.5 100
Recent Trends
Calgary:
  • CAL are 7-1 in their last 8 vs. Western Conference.
  • Under is 15-5-2 in CAL last 22 road games.
  • CAL are 8-3 in their last 11 overall.
Colorado:
  • COL are 1-9 in their last 10 games following a win.
  • COL are 1-7 in their last 8 vs. Western Conference.
  • COL are 7-19 in their last 26 Tue. games.
Quickchart Matchup
Calgary Off vs  Colorado Def
2.56 GF
3.18 GA
28.2 Shots
32.2 Shots
22 PP
26 PK
Colorado Off vs  Calgary Def
2.03 GF
2.83 GA
28.6 Shots
29.1 Shots
16 PP
26 PK
Goaltenders
Calgary Shots Saves Save % W/L
Brian Elliott 427 380 0.890 5-9-1-0
Chad Johnson 615 567 0.922 13-7-0-1
Colorado Shots Saves Save % W/L
Calvin Pickard 404 368 0.911 6-6-0-1
Semyon Varlamov 656 591 0.901 6-14-0-0
Offense Shots Goals PCT PP %
CAL
COL		 28.2
28.6		 2.6
2.0		 9.1
7.1		 18.8
14.7
Defense Shots Goals PCT PK %
CAL
COL		 29.1
32.2		 2.83
3.18		 0.903
0.901		 80.5
79.0
Offense Shots Goals PCT PP %
CAL
COL		 27.8
30.1		 2.05
1.94		 7.4
6.4		 22.6
10.7
Defense Shots Goals PCT PK %
CAL
COL		 29.8
30.8		 2.58
3.25		 0.914
0.895		 86.5
80.0
Offense Shots Goals PCT PP %
CAL
COL		 26.2
29.8		 2.60
0.80		 9.9
2.7		 35.0
4.8
Defense Shots Goals PCT PK %
CAL
COL		 27.8
31.2		 3.40
3.20		 0.878
0.897		 90.0
73.3
  Overall Home Away
CAL
COL		 18-18
14-19		 7-10
4-12		 11-8
10-7
  0 Days 1 Day 2 Days 3+ Days
CAL
COL		 3-4
3-2		 11-10
8-12		 4-1
2-4		 0-3
1-1
Over/Under Records
  Total Home Away
CAL
COL		 14-17
13-16		 9-5
7-6		 5-12
6-10

Injuries
Calgary Flames
Player   Status/Updated Notes
Lance Bouma C Ques Tues - Shoulder - 12/26/16 Bouma is dealing with a shoulder injury and it is unclear if he will play Tuesday against the Avalanche.
Jyrki Jokipakka D Ques Tues - Undisclosed - 12/26/16 Jokipakka has an undisclosed injury and it is undetermined if he will play Tuesday against the Avalanche.
Ladislav Smid D out for season - Neck - 9/29/16 Smid has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve list due to a neck injury.
Colorado Avalanche
Player   Status/Updated Notes
Semyon Varlamov G Ques Tues - Groin - 12/23/16 Varlamov missed the last game due to a groin injury and it is unclear if he will be available for Tuesday's game against the Flames.
Erik Johnson D Late Jan - Leg - 12/6/16 Johnson has been placed on injured reserve due to a broken fibula and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks.
Recent Meetings
Date Home/Away Line ATS
3/18/16 CAL 3 - COL 4 (SO) -1.5, 233/5.5 COL/O
1/2/16 COL 0 - CAL 4 -1.5, 205/5.5 CAL/U
11/3/15 COL 6 - CAL 3 -1.5, 256/5.5 COL/O
3/23/15 CAL 3 - COL 2 -1.5, 210/5.5 COL/U
3/14/15 COL 3 - CAL 2 -1.5, 200/5.5 CAL/U
12/4/14 CAL 4 - COL 3 (OT) -1.5, 180/5.5 COL/O
1/6/14 COL 3 - CAL 4 -1.5, 152/5.5 CAL/O
12/6/13 CAL 2 - COL 3 1.5, -274/5.5 CAL/U
11/8/13 COL 4 - CAL 2 -1.5, 126/5.5 COL/O
4/8/13 COL 1 - CAL 3 -1.5, 210/5.5 CAL/U
Calgary Schedule/Results
NEXT 5 | Remaining Games
Date vs Last Meeting Line ATS Where Last Meeting
1/6/17 @ VAN W 4-1 -1.5,159/5 W/P CAL 12/23/16
1/4/17 COL L 3-4 (SO) -1.5,233/5.5 L/O CAL 3/18/16
12/31/16 ARI W 4-2 -1.5,210/5 W/O ARI 12/19/16
12/29/16 ANA W 8-3 -1.5,251/5 W/O CAL 12/4/16
12/27/16 @ COL L 3-4 (SO) -1.5,233/5.5 L/O CAL 3/18/16
LAST 10 | Past Results
Date vs Score Line ATS SF SA PP PK
12/23/16 VAN W 4-1 -1.5,159/5 W/P 37 14 1/4 0/2
12/20/16 @ SJ L 1-4 1.5,-174/5 L/P 21 34 0/1 0/5
12/19/16 @ ARI W 4-2 -1.5,210/5 W/O 28 27 3/6 0/5
12/16/16 CLB L 1-4 1.5,-250/5.5 L/U 23 29 1/5 1/3
12/14/16 TB L 3-6 -1.5,230/5.5 L/O 22 35 2/4 1/5
12/10/16 WIN W 6-2 -1.5,246/5.5 W/O 35 28 2/4 1/4
12/8/16 @ ARI W 2-1 (OT) -1.5,217/5 L/U 35 28 1/4 0/3
12/6/16 @ DAL W 2-1 1.5,-259/5.5 W/U 20 30 1/2 0/2
12/4/16 ANA W 8-3 -1.5,251/5 W/O 25 33 2/3 1/4
12/2/16 MIN W 3-2 (SO) 1.5,-244/5 W/P 31 25 1/5 0/3
Colorado Schedule/Results
NEXT 5 | Remaining Games
Date vs Last Meeting Line ATS Where Last Meeting
1/4/17 @ CAL W 4-3 (SO) 1.5,-262/5.5 W/O CAL 3/18/16
1/2/17 @ VAN L 2-3 (SO) -1.5,186/5 L/P COL 11/26/16
12/31/16 NYR W 2-1 1.5,-241/5.5 W/U NYR 12/3/15
12/29/16 @ DAL L 0-3 -1.5,270/5.5 L/U COL 12/3/16
12/27/16 CAL W 4-3 (SO) 1.5,-262/5.5 W/O CAL 3/18/16
LAST 10 | Past Results
Date vs Score Line ATS SF SA PP PK
12/23/16 @ CHI W 2-1 (OT) 1.5,-114/5.5 W/U 34 39 0/1 1/4
12/22/16 TOR L 0-6 1.5,-226/5.5 L/O 38 31 0/6 2/5
12/20/16 @ MIN L 0-2 1.5,-140/5 L/U 18 33 0/5 1/3
12/18/16 @ WIN L 1-4 1.5,-185/5.5 L/U 28 30 1/3 0/1
12/16/16 FLA L 1-3 1.5,-307/5.5 L/U 31 23 0/6 0/2
12/14/16 PHI L 3-4 1.5,-284/5.5 W/O 29 25 0/3 0/3
12/11/16 @ TOR W 3-1 1.5,-195/5.5 W/U 29 52 2/4 1/6
12/10/16 @ MON L 1-10 1.5,-160/5 L/O 16 36 0/3 1/2
12/8/16 @ BOS W 4-2 1.5,-170/5 W/O 22 31 0/2 0/2
12/6/16 @ NAS L 3-4 1.5,-157/5.5 W/O 28 32 2/4 1/5
