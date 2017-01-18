Top Game Performances

Chicago Colorado Tanner Kero 3 Points Matt Duchene 2 Tanner Kero 2 Goals Matt Duchene 2 Marian Hossa 3 Assists Tyson Barrie 2 N/A Power Play Goals Matt Duchene 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Corey Crawford .826 Save Percentage Semyon Varlamov .808 Corey Crawford 19 Saves Semyon Varlamov 21

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Chicago 27 6 0-1 1-2 6 23 Colorado 23 4 1-2 1-1 4 37

Upcoming Games

Colorado will play their next game on the road against Anaheim. The Avalanche have a W/L % of .214 after a win and .357 after a loss.

Chicago will play their next game on the road against Boston. The Blackhawks have a W/L % of .593 after a win and .600 after a loss.

DENVER -- Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice in a span of 3:10 of the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-4 on Tuesday night.Tanner Kero had two goals and an assist and Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist. Brent Seabrook also scored and Corey Crawford made 19 saves for Chicago (28-14-5)Matt Duchene had two goals and Blake Comeau and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche (13-28-1). Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie had two assists for Colorado, which has lost 13 of 14 home games.Semyon Varlamov allowed five goals on 26 shots.Chicago coach Joel Quenneville shook up his lines after two straight losses and it paid immediate dividends. Playing with Kero and Marian Hossa, Hinostroza scored on a breakaway at 5:10 to tie it at 4-4 and then poked in a pass from Kero at 8:11 to put the Blackhawks ahead.Hossa, moved from the top line with captain Jonathan Toews to the third line, chipped in with two assists but has not scored a goal in 10 games.Kero scored into an empty net at 19:49 to ice it.Schmaltz's second goal of the season at 2:38 of the first period gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.Colorado tied it on the power play when Duchene tipped MacKinnon's shot in front of the net at 7:39 of the first. It was just Colorado's fourth power-play goal in the last 15 games.After Richard Panik hit the post, Seabrook gave Chicago the lead again with his third goal of the season. His shot from the point went through traffic and past Varlamov at 12:50 of the first.The teams combined for three goals in 1:22 midway through the second period. Comeau and Nieto struck first 1:03 apart to give Colorado a 3-2 lead, but 19 seconds later, Kero chipped a loose puck by Varlamov to tie it.Duchene's second of the game and 15th of the season made it 4-3 at 14:08 of the second.NOTES: Blackhawks F Marcus Kruger (hand) did not make the team's two-game trip but coach Joel Quenneville said he expected him to skate in Chicago on Tuesday. "We'll see how he is at the end of the week," Quenneville said. Kruger has missed eight games with the injury. ... Avalanche C John Mitchell was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games. Andreas Martinsen was scratched. ... Blackhawks F Jordin Tootoo was scratched for the second straight game. Tootoo has no points in 34 games. ... Colorado D Erik Johnson, who has missed six weeks with a broken fibula, is expected to miss another month.