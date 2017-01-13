Top Game Performances

Anaheim Colorado Rickard Rakell 2 Points Nathan MacKinnon 1 Rickard Rakell 1 Goals Nathan MacKinnon 1 Rickard Rakell 1 Assists Nathan MacKinnon 0 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A John Gibson .971 Save Percentage Semyon Varlamov .903 John Gibson 33 Saves Semyon Varlamov 28

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Anaheim 32 4 0-1 3-3 11 29 Colorado 34 1 0-3 1-1 7 37

Upcoming Games

Colorado will play their next game at home against Nashville. The Avalanche have a W/L % of .214 after a win and .385 after a loss.

Anaheim will play their next game on the road against Arizona. The Ducks have a W/L % of .435 after a win and .619 after a loss.

DENVER -- The Anaheim Ducks were rolling without Rickard Rakell and Corey Perry scoring.Both of them joined the fun against the reeling Colorado Avalanche.Rakell had a goal and an assist, Perry scored for the first time in 14 games, and Anaheim beat the Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night.Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg also scored, and Ryan Getzlaf had an assist in his return to the lineup for Anaheim. John Gibson made 33 saves for his sixth win in his past eight games.The Ducks (23-13-8) won for the fifth time in their past six games and earned at least one point for the ninth time in the past 10. Gibson was in net for all 10 games, with the only regulation loss coming against the red-hot Minnesota Wild on Sunday.Perry scored his first goal since Dec. 13, though he had five assists during the drought. He is second on the team in scoring despite only having eight goals."He's always kept a good spirit, he's working really hard every night and he's doing other things well, he just hasn't been able to find the back of the net as much as he usually does," Rakell said. "He's still up there leading our team in points, so obviously he's doing things good."Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 28 shots in his return to action after missing seven games with a groin injury, and Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal for Colorado.The Avalanche (13-26-1) played for the first time since beating the New York Islanders on Jan. 6 to end a 10-game winless streak at home. Colorado couldn't sustain what little momentum it had coming off the five-day break, losing for the 11th time in 13 games despite outshooting Anaheim 15-8 in the third period."We were throwing everything we had at them in the third," Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "We had good energy on the bench, and it felt like we were really optimistic until they scored that fourth one. Nate had one off the post and we had some other good chances on the power play, but not good enough."Getzlaf hadn't played since sustaining a lower-body injury at Philadelphia on Jan. 1. He logged 19:43 of ice time in 25 shifts Thursday.Colorado had two power-play chances in the third period to cut into Anaheim's lead but couldn't beat Gibson. The Avalanche are 3-for-50 on the power play over the past 13 games.Varlamov came off for an extra skater with 2:50 left, and Perry scored into the empty net at 18:24.The Avalanche had the first five shots on goal, but the Ducks struck first when Silfverberg blocked Francois Beauchemin's shot, took the puck into the Colorado zone and beat Varlamov at 3:52 of the first period."It's a big-league scorer, a big-league shot," Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. "Up over the glove, to score like that, that's a scorer's goal."MacKinnon tied it 1:32 later when he poked the puck away from Hampus Lindholm at center ice, stick-handled into the Anaheim end and beat Gibson with a backhander for his 11th goal of the season.Rakell gave Anaheim the lead again at 6:15 with a shot from above the right circle for his 17th goal of the season and first in six games.Anaheim made it 3-1 at 6:03 of the second period when Varlamov made a save of Shea Theodore's wraparound chance but couldn't locate the rebound. Kesler knocked it in for his 17th goal of the season."I don't think anyone knew where it was," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "He wrapped it around, Varly made the save. I have to look at the rebound again. I don't think Varly knew where it went, I think it was just sitting there in his pad."NOTES: Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov had not played since Dec. 22 due to the groin injury. He served as Calvin Pickard's backup in the Jan. 6 win over the New York Islanders. ... Avalanche D Erik Johnson, who sustained a broken fibula Dec. 3, is progressing but will likely be out until mid-February. ... The Ducks recalled D Shea Theodore and RW Stefan Noesen from San Diego of the AHL and assigned D Brandon Montour to the Gulls. ... Avalanche LW Blake Comeau played in his 600th NHL game on Thursday.