Top Game Performances

Winnipeg Colorado Adam Lowry 2 Points Matt Duchene 3 Adam Lowry 2 Goals Matt Nieto 2 Joel Armia 1 Assists Matt Duchene 3 Adam Lowry 1 Power Play Goals Jarome Iginla 1 N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Ondrej Pavelec .852 Save Percentage Calvin Pickard .920 Ondrej Pavelec 23 Saves Calvin Pickard 23

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Winnipeg 25 2 1-4 1-2 21 18 Colorado 28 5 1-2 3-4 15 43

Upcoming Games

Colorado will play their next game at home against Montreal. The Avalanche have a W/L % of .214 after a win and .314 after a loss.

Winnipeg will play their next game at home against Minnesota. The Jets have a W/L % of .440 after a win and .467 after a loss.

DENVER -- Jarome Iginla has made no secret of his desire to chase a Stanley Cup this season.With the trading deadline less than a month away, the 39-year-old veteran made a case for a contender to add him for a playoff run in the spring.Iginla had a goal and an assist, Matt Nieto scored twice, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Saturday for a rare home win.It was the first time Colorado has won a home game in regulation since Nov. 15, and the losing began wearing on the team."It's exciting and it feels great, but at the same time it's a little frustrating too because we showed the type of team we can be if we play the way we can play," Colorado center Matt Duchene said.Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg also scored, Duchene had three assists and Calvin Pickard stopped 23 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche snapped a nine-game winless streak and won for second time in 17 home games.Iginla, whose only trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, with Calgary in 2004, ended in a Game 7 loss to Tampa Bay, spoke publicly about wanting to be traded to a contending team. He is in the final year of a three-year, $16 million contract and has just seven goals after scoring 29 and 22 goals in the first two seasons with the Avalanche.His goal against the Jets got Colorado started in a game it never trailed."It does feel good," Iginla said after recording his first multi-point game of the season. "It's been a while."Adam Lowry scored twice for the Jets, who missed a chance at a 4-0 road trip with the loss. Ondrej Pavelec had 23 saves for the Jets (25-26-4).Winnipeg wrapped up its road trip, which included wins over Chicago and Minnesota, by losing to the worst team in the NHL. Colorado (14-33-2) has a league-low 30 points after winning for just the fifth time in 31 games.The Jets escaped suffering more than a loss.Center Bryan Little had to be helped off the ice midway through the third period after taking a shot off the left foot. He went straight to the locker room but returned late in the game.Later, Mark Scheifele, the team's leading scorer, took a hard check from Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov near center ice. It was the second hard check on Scheifele by Zadorov and Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba went after him.Both were given fighting majors and Trouba a game misconduct."Man, did he level some guys," Duchene said of Zadorov. "To send a message like that, nobody wanted to fight Z after either of those hits. It kind of puts a team in their place a little bit."Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said Little and Scheifele checked out and should be fine going forward.The game was tied 2-2 midway through the second period when Nieto scored into a wide-open net off a rebound. Soderberg put Colorado ahead 4-2 at 2:04 of the third when he one-timed a pass by Iginla for his fifth goal of the season.The Jets pulled Pavelec for an extra skater with 2:25 left and Nieto scored his fourth goal of the season into the empty net."It seemed like we were chasing we couldn't really generate our speed that we're used to in the transition game and it seemed like we were fighting the puck a little bit," Lowry said.After Iginla gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead, Lowry tied it with his first goal in 22 games at 9:35. MacKinnon then put Colorado up 2-1 with his 12th of the season at 14:35 of the first.The Jets thought they had taken a 2-1 lead earlier but Trouba's goal was waved off on a goaltender interference, a call that was held up upon review.Lowry's power-play goal 29 seconds into the second period tied it before Nieto struck later in the frame."We had a number of players, and a big number, that weren't at their 'A'game," Maurice said. "We didn't have a whole lot going up front."NOTES: D Mark Barberio made his Avalanche debut. Barberio was claimed off waivers from Montreal on Thursday. He had four assists in 26 games for the Canadiens. ... Winnipeg RW Drew Stafford practiced Friday but did not play Saturday. He has missed six games with a lower-body injury. ... Avalanche RW Rene Bourque was scratched with a hip flexor injury. He had played in the last two games after missing three with a lower-body injury. D Fedor Tyutin was also scratched due to a groin injury. ... Jets coach Paul Maurice said D Tyler Myers, who hasn't played since Nov. 11, is not close to returning.