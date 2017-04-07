Top Game Performances

Minnesota Colorado Nino Niederreiter 2 Points Francois Beauchemin 1 Nino Niederreiter 1 Goals Francois Beauchemin 1 Charlie Coyle 2 Assists Sven Andrighetto 1 N/A Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Devan Dubnyk .909 Save Percentage Calvin Pickard .857 Devan Dubnyk 30 Saves Calvin Pickard 24

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Minnesota 28 4 0-2 4-4 13 27 Colorado 33 3 0-4 2-2 9 32

Upcoming Games

Colorado will play their next game on the road against Dallas. The Avalanche have a W/L % of .217 after a win and .298 after a loss.

Minnesota will play their next game on the road against Arizona. The Wild have a W/L % of .583 after a win and .606 after a loss.

DENVER -- A quick start and a crazy finish has Minnesota on the brink of franchise history.Jason Zucker scored 10 seconds into the game and the Wild survived Colorado's final push, including a disallowed goal in the final 1:14, to beat the Avalanche 4-3 on Thursday night.Nino Niederreiter and Nate Prosser had a goal and an assist apiece, Mikael Granlund also scored and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves to reach 40 wins in a season for the first time in his career."Not a lot of guys each year get to 40 wins," said Dubnyk, who extended his Wild record with the victory. "It's a good bar to set."Minnesota (48-25-8) tied the team record for wins set in 2006-07, and its 104 points also matches the franchise mark set that season, but it took a frenetic end to secure the win.After Niederreiter and Granlund made it 4-2 early in the third, Matt Nieto scored at 14:20 to get Colorado within a goal. Minnesota defenseman Christian Folin went off for crosschecking and Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard came off for an extra skater.Sven Andrighetto appeared to tie it on the 6-on-4 with 1:14 remaining but the referee initially waved it off. After the play was reviewed by the control center in Toronto, the goal counted to the delight of fans watching Colorado's last home game.Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau challenged the play, and the officials disallowed the goal after ruling that Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon pushed defenseman Jonas Brodin into Dubnyk."They say I pushed Brodin into Dubnyk. I've got to watch it," MacKinnon said. "I don't think I did. He was trying to push me and it was just a battle. Dubnyk was laying down regardless trying to cover it with his pads. It was frustrating."Obviously it doesn't matter for us in the standings but it's just frustrating. We want to win, we're competitive guys and it's a tough way to go out at home."Dubnyk had a different opinion on the play."The puck was sitting between my knees, I was looking at it and then MacKinnon knocks him into it," he said. "The fans don't agree but it was the right call."Tyson Jost scored his first NHL goal and Francois Beauchemin also tallied for the Avalanche (22-55-3), who closed out their home schedule. Pickard finished with 24 saves.Colorado finished 13-26-2 at Pepsi Center."It's been a disaster," said MacKinnon, summing up the season. "We had a solid start, the wheels fell off and we couldn't put them back on. It would have been cool to force OT to send the fans on their way for the summer and bring some excitement back and hopefully people renew their tickets."Zucker tied his own franchise record for quickest goal to start a game with his 22nd of the season. He also holds the team record for quickest goal to start a period -- eight seconds."That was a lucky play," Zucker said. "The goalie, he kind of hesitated a little bit so I thought I could jump on it. It gets your confidence back and gets you into the game a little bit sooner. I don't know if there's a better way to start a game."Prosser made it 2-0 at 14:09 when he scored right after the Avalanche had killed off minor penalty.Jost cut the lead in half when he roofed a shot on a rush at 5:44 of the second period, and Beauchemin tied it with a shot at 14:55 of the second. It was his fourth of the season."It's nice to get it in front of the home crowd," said Jost, who got the milestone in his fourth game. "Hopefully there's going to be many more of those at home and on the road, too."The game was played with one linesman after Ryan Galloway was hit in the face with a puck on Martin Hanzal's dump-in at 3:15 of the first period. Avalanche trainer Matt Sokolowski tended to Galloway, who was bleeding and was helped off the ice.NOTES: Minnesota D Jared Spurgeon was scratched with a lower-body injury sustained in Tuesday's win against Carolina. He is on the trip and could play in Arizona on Saturday. ... Colorado RW Mikko Rantanen missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. He could return for the last two games of the season. He is tied with Matt Duchene for the team lead in goals with 18.