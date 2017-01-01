Top Game Performances

NY Rangers Colorado Chris Kreider 3 Points Blake Comeau 1 Chris Kreider 3 Goals Blake Comeau 1 Derek Stepan 2 Assists Tyson Barrie 1 Chris Kreider 2 Power Play Goals N/A N/A Short Handed Goals N/A Henrik Lundqvist .926 Save Percentage Calvin Pickard .838 Henrik Lundqvist 25 Saves Calvin Pickard 31

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won NY Rangers 37 6 2-5 3-3 6 23 Colorado 27 2 0-3 3-5 10 42

Upcoming Games

Colorado will play their next game on the road against Vancouver. The Avalanche have a W/L % of .231 after a win and .391 after a loss.

NY Rangers will play their next game at home against Buffalo. The Rangers have a W/L % of .560 after a win and .857 after a loss.

DENVER -- Henrik Lundqvist showed some rust in his first game back but by the end of the night, he was making highlight-reel saves and entering the record books.Chris Kreider had three goals for his first hat trick of the season, Henrik Lundqvist returned from a two-game absence for a milestone victory and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Saturday night.J.T. Miller had two goals, and Mats Zuccarello and Derek Stepan had two assists apiece for the Rangers (26-12-1), who won their 13th road game of the season. New York won nine of its last 12 games overall.Lundqvist had 25 saves to record his 390th career win, which is the most by a European-born goaltender in the NHL. He passed Dominik Hasek for the mark."He was such a big inspiration to me," said Lundqvist, who missed the two games because of the flu. "Growing up, I have posters of him on the wall. It means a lot to me, it really does."Lundqvist didn't need to be sharp with the offense his team is producing every night. The Rangers swept their two-game Western Conference road trip with 12 goals, seven on the power play."The power play is winning us some games, putting the momentum in our favor whether it's tying the game or putting us up one," Miller said.Blake Comeau and Cody McLeod scored for the Avalanche and Calvin Pickard had 31 saves. Colorado (12-23-1) lost its nine straight at home and went winless at Pepsi Center in the month of December. It is the longest home losing streak in franchise history.Colorado allowed six goals in each of its last three home games."I'm at a loss, I don't know what more to say," Avalanche center Matt Duchene said. "We have to play a perfect game to win a hockey game right now. When we do, we win. When we don't, even if were damn near perfect, we still don't win."The Rangers put away the game with goals by Miller and Jimmy Vesey in the third period. They lead the NHL with 135 goals."It seems like there isn't much going our way," Pickard said. "It's getting pretty crazy at this point. It seems like every home game we're getting pumped. We have to keep battling, keep competing."McLeod gave Colorado the lead with his first goal of the season at 1:59. His tip of Tyson Barrie's shot from the point beat Lundqvist between the legs.Kreider scored the next two goals to give the Rangers the lead. The first one came when Stepan sent a pass to the front of the net and Kreider tipped it in as he skated in front of Pickard at 6:09 of the first period.Kreider made it 2-1 at 16:39 when he stuffed the puck just over the goal line on New York's first power play of the game. Colorado tied it when Comeau tipped in Francois Beauchemin's shot at 18:34.Miller, who was briefly knocked out of the game in the first period after a hard hit by Colorado's Nikita Zadorov, beat Pickard with a slap shot at 9:30. It was his 11th goal of the season.Kreider completed his first hat trick of the season with a power-play goal at 14:20 of the second period to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead.All three of his goals came when he was swarming the net."It's kind of feast or famine," he said of scoring in front of the goaltender. "You want to get there, take the goalie's eyes away. A lot of times it doesn't hit you but it creates a chance, makes it harder on the goalie. Sometimes it hits you and drops there, sometimes it hits you pretty good and knocks you down for a couple of seconds but occasionally they glance off you and go in."NOTES: New York RW Rick Nash skated Friday and took part in Saturday's morning skate as he tries to work his way back from a groin injury. Nash didn't play Saturday night, but coach Alain Vigneault said he is "coming along. He was out there skating and skating well." ... Colorado G Semyon Varlamov missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury, but coach Jared Bednar said he is improving. ... Rangers D Nick Holden, who played three seasons with Colorado before being traded June 25, has more goals (seven) than the entire Avalanche defensive unit combined. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla played in his 200th straight game, the second-longest current streak in the NHL to Anaheim's Andrew Cogliano (742).