Top Game Performances

Colorado Philadelphia N/A Points Wayne Simmonds 2 N/A Goals Wayne Simmonds 2 N/A Assists Claude Giroux 2 N/A Power Play Goals Wayne Simmonds 1 N/A Short Handed Goals Wayne Simmonds 1 Jeremy Smith .846 Save Percentage Steve Mason 1.000 Jeremy Smith 22 Saves Steve Mason 33

Team Stats Summary

Team Shots Goals Power Play Penalty Kill Penalty Mins Face Offs Won Colorado 33 0 0-4 1-3 11 23 Philadelphia 26 4 2-3 4-4 13 25

Upcoming Games

Philadelphia will play their next game at home against Florida. The Flyers have a W/L % of .464 after a win and .471 after a loss.

Colorado will play their next game on the road against Ottawa. The Avalanche have a W/L % of .222 after a win and .302 after a loss.

PHILADELPHIA -- Judging from their reactions following Tuesday night's 4-0 victory over the struggling Colorado Avalanche, the Flyers seem to understand their road to the postseason is a steep one."It was good for us, we needed that," Wayne Simmonds said after his fourth two-goal game of the season helped end the Flyers' two-game losing streak. "We desperately needed two points. We didn't play perfect by any means, but we played well enough to get the win."Goaltender Steve Mason, playing for the first time in seven games, turned aside 33 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Flyers (29-26-7) won for the fourth time in February (4-6-1) to move within four points of the Toronto Maple Leafs in their quest for the second wild-card spot. Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers, who face the Florida Panthers on Thursday."Guys have been working hard as a team lately and we haven't had the results and it's frustrating," said Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who picked up two assists. "The mood is a little better now with a win and we need to keep it going. Pretty much every game is a must-win for us now."The Avalanche (17-41-3) lost nine of their last 11 games and sit last in the NHL with 37 points. It marked the 10th time this season they've been shut out."No doubt it's been a tough go for our team this year," said Jarome Iginla, who has been linked to several trade rumors. "But we're still out there competing. When you're out of the playoffs and you know they'll most likely be rebuilding, there's rumors about everybody, really. It's easy to say ignore it, but it's not easy to do. By no means is it an excuse for the way we're playing, but there's a lot of uncertainty and you just don't know what's going to happen."Colorado goaltender Jeremy Smith, starting his second straight game in place of Calvin Pickard (neck soreness), surrendered four goals on 26 shots to fall to 1-3-0.Mason, meanwhile, made the most of his first start in seven games. Included in his 33 saves was a denial of Mikko Rantanen on a second-period penalty shot and a series of saves on a late Colorado power play."It's definitely a good step, but I think the biggest thing for us is not to get too caught (up) in one win," said Mason, whose 216th game as a Flyer moved him into third place on the club's all-time list, behind only Bernie Parent (486) and Ron Hextall (489). "We have a lot of work to do."Simmonds, who leads the Flyers with 27 goals, got things started 4:04 into the game when he scored the Flyers' first short-handed goal since Nov. 11.Philadelphia was killing off a penalty to Claude Giroux when defenseman Andrew MacDonald led a three-on-one breakout with Simmonds and Sean Couturier. Simmonds took a return pass from MacDonald and tried to hit Couturier with a backdoor pass. The puck went off the stick of Colorado defenseman Francois Beauchemin and behind Smith for Simmonds' 26th goal of the season and second short-handed.A little more than three minutes later, after Giroux drew a holding penalty on Fedor Tyutin, Simmonds went to work again, deflecting a Shayne Gostisbehere point shot through Smith for his 27th goal and his 13th on the man advantage.With Philadelphia on the power play again, Simmonds appeared to become the first Flyer to score a hat trick since Brayden Schenn on Dec. 10 when he swung -- and apparently missed -- at a bouncing puck on its way past Smith. Fans tossed hundreds of hats onto the ice, but replays confirmed Voracek's pass intended for Simmonds caromed off Beauchemin, giving Voracek his 17th goal of the season."It was the first time I got booed after I scored," Voracek said. "I hope the fans don't throw rocks at my car when I leave here."The Flyers made it 4-0 on Weal's first NHL goal. Weal deflected a shot by Radko Gudas for his first goal in 19 NHL games. Colorado coach Jared Bednar challenged the goal, contending the Flyers were offside on their zone entry, but the call on the ice stood."I'll put (the puck) somewhere I can see it and always remember it," Weal said. "Obviously, I was happy it stood up."NOTES: Despite trade rumors swirling around both teams, neither made a deal Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline. ... Flyers D Brandon Manning sat out the first contest of a two-game NHL suspension for interfering with Penguins rookie F Jake Guentzel. He was replaced in the lineup by D Michael Del Zotto. ... The Avalanche continue their three-game road trip Thursday night in Ottawa. ... The Flyers are back in action Thursday night at home against the Florida Panthers.