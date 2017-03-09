Men's College Basketball

Preview

Colorado vs Arizona

When: 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, March 9, 2017

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Neutral Day Night Conf Colorado 19-13 W3 13-4 4-8 2-1 4-4 15-9 9-10 Arizona 27-4 W1 15-1 9-1 3-2 8-2 19-2 16-2

Last Meeting Colorado Arizona Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG% 1/7/17 COLO 73 ARIZ 82 73 38 43.5 82 29 43.6

Quickchart Matchup Colorado Off vs Arizona Defense 75.3 Points For

64.3 Points Against

44.9 FG%

41.6 FG%

34.7 Reb

27.4 Reb Arizona Off vs Colorado Defense 75.2 Points For

71.4 Points Against

46.9 FG%

42.7 FG%

34.0 Reb

31.0 Reb

Arizona will begin its quest to win a Pac-12-record sixth tournament title when the top-seeded Wildcats meet seventh-seeded Colorado in the quarterfinals Thursday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Arizona also owns the most tournament victories (27) in the 19-year history of the event, but they'll need to beat a confident Colorado team that overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Washington State in the first round.Allonzo Trier is averaging 23.3 points in the past four games for the Wildcats, and the 6-5 shooting guard doesn't possess the wear and tear that many players are feeling this time of the year. Trier was suspended the first 19 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and the tournament opener will be just his 13th game this season. Trier figures to be matched against 6-5 senior guard Derrick White of Colorado, who scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half to spearhead Wednesday's comeback against Washington State. White had one of his lowest-scoring games of the season in the only meeting between these teams, scoring seven points on 3-for-7 shooting in the 82-73 loss at Arizona on Jan. 7.9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 NetworkLauri Markkanen is the player the Wildcats need to be concerned about. He finished below his 15.2 scoring average in eight of the past 10 games and the 7-foot freshman forward is shooting 37.2 percent from the floor in the last nine to drop his season mark to 48.4. Rawle Alkins is another key freshman for Arizona, and the 6-4 guard showed his growth by scoring 11 points and grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds in the regular-season finale Saturday against Arizona State.The Buffaloes got on a roll as the No. 6 seed in 2012 and beat Arizona in the championship game, but their tournament runs have ended with losses to the Wildcats in three of the four years since. Colorado has shown it can still rise up and take down a highly ranked team, beating then-No. 10 ranked Oregon 75-65 on Jan. 28 in Boulder, Colo. Xavier Johnson is another senior who should be inspired to keep his college career alive, and he's coming off back-to-back 19-point, six-rebound games.1. Alkins is the first Arizona guard to record multiple double-doubles in a season since Hassan Adams had four double-doubles during the 2004-05 season.2. The Wildcats are one of five teams in the nation to finish the regular season with one or fewer losses in true road games, joining Gonzaga (9-0), Kansas (10-1), Saint Mary’s (10-1) and Wichita State (10-1).3. The Buffaloes are 6-0 in Pac-12 first-round games.Arizona 75, Colorado 65