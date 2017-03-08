Preview
Washington St. vs Colorado
When: 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Colorado and Washington State are meeting in the
opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament for the second straight season as the
seventh-seeded Buffaloes and 10th-seeded Cougars clash Wednesday
night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And most, if not all, of the current
trends favor higher-seeded Colorado.
Under coach Tad Boyle, the Buffaloes have won six
straight conference tournament openers, including last season’s 80-56 thrashing
of Washington State. The Cougars, meanwhile, have dropped seven straight Pac-12
tourney tilts and are 0-8 all-time when seeded ninth or lower. And despite
splitting the regular-season series this season, Colorado has won 10 of 13
meetings with Washington State, including a 9-2 mark since the Buffaloes joined
the Pac-12 in 2011, and Boyle said that needs to be reflected in his team’s
approach Wednesday night. “The key is to be aggressive and hungry – take the
fight to your opponent,” Boyle told the media earlier this week. “You can’t
come out walking on eggshells, worried about making mistakes. … Playing to win
and playing expecting to leave it all out on the floor, (and) in a 7-10 matchup
like this, the winner is going to refuse to lose.”
TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
ABOUT COLORADO (18-13): The Buffaloes’ 91-89
overtime loss at Washington State on Jan. 21 culminated a 0-7 Pac-12 start, but
Colorado caught fire and closed out the season with eight wins in its final 11
games, including an 81-49 rout of the visiting Cougars on Feb. 12. Senior guard
Derrick White, a Division II transfer, has made the most of his only season in
Boulder as he leads the team with 17.0 points, 4.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3
steals per game and was the only Pac-12 player to earn All-Pac 12 first-team
and all-defensive team honors. Senior forward Xavier Johnson (14.5 points) and
junior swingman George King (11.5) also average double figures while King (6.9
rebounds), senior forward Wesley Gordon (6.6) and Johnson (6.0) are the leaders
on the boards.
ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (13-17): Coach Ernie Kent’s
Cougars began the season 9-5, including a 2-0 Pac-12 start, but dropped 12 of
their last 16 contests to finish 6-12 in the conference, above only Washington
(2-16) and Oregon State (1-17). With 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing,
senior forward Josh Hawkinson, a second-team all-conference selection, was only one of two Pac-12 players to average a
double-double on the season and his 55 career double-doubles are the most by
any active Division I player in the nation. Four other Cougars are averaging at
least 9.3 points, led by senior guard Ike Iroegbu (12.5) and freshman backcourt
mate Malachi Flynn (10.1) who also average a combined 6.5 assists per outing.
TIP-INS
1. White averaged 24 points and 4.5 assists in
the split with Washington State this season while Hawkinson was held to an
average of 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.
2. Colorado owns a plus-3.1 average rebounding
margin while Washington State is 11th in the conference with a minus-4.1.
3. The winner of Wednesday’s game earns a
quarterfinal date Thursday with second-seeded and seventh-ranked Arizona
(27-4).
PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Washington State 66
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
|
|W/L
|Strk
|Home
|Away
|Neutral
|Day
|Night
|Conf
|Washington St.
|13-17
|
L2
|9-7
|2-7
|2-3
|7-6
|6-11
|6-12
|Colorado
|18-13
|
W2
|13-4
|4-8
|1-1
|4-4
|14-9
|8-10
Last Meeting
|
|Washington St.
|Colorado
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Pts
|Reb
|FG%
|Pts
|Reb
|FG%
|2/12/17
|
WSU 49
|
COLO 81
|49
|22
|
38.6
|81
|34
|
51.6
Player Stats
|Points
|Player
|Total
|FG%
|FTM
|Washington St.
|R. Franks
|10
|50.0
|2
|Colorado
|D. White
|23
|81.8
|2
|Rebounds
|Player
|Total
|Off
|Def
|Washington St.
|J. Hawkinson
|303
|53
|250
|Colorado
|G. King
|214
|61
|153