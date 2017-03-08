Men's College Basketball

Preview

Washington St. vs Colorado

When: 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada



Colorado and Washington State are meeting in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament for the second straight season as the seventh-seeded Buffaloes and 10th-seeded Cougars clash Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And most, if not all, of the current trends favor higher-seeded Colorado.

Under coach Tad Boyle, the Buffaloes have won six straight conference tournament openers, including last season’s 80-56 thrashing of Washington State. The Cougars, meanwhile, have dropped seven straight Pac-12 tourney tilts and are 0-8 all-time when seeded ninth or lower. And despite splitting the regular-season series this season, Colorado has won 10 of 13 meetings with Washington State, including a 9-2 mark since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, and Boyle said that needs to be reflected in his team’s approach Wednesday night. “The key is to be aggressive and hungry – take the fight to your opponent,” Boyle told the media earlier this week. “You can’t come out walking on eggshells, worried about making mistakes. … Playing to win and playing expecting to leave it all out on the floor, (and) in a 7-10 matchup like this, the winner is going to refuse to lose.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COLORADO (18-13): The Buffaloes’ 91-89 overtime loss at Washington State on Jan. 21 culminated a 0-7 Pac-12 start, but Colorado caught fire and closed out the season with eight wins in its final 11 games, including an 81-49 rout of the visiting Cougars on Feb. 12. Senior guard Derrick White, a Division II transfer, has made the most of his only season in Boulder as he leads the team with 17.0 points, 4.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and was the only Pac-12 player to earn All-Pac 12 first-team and all-defensive team honors. Senior forward Xavier Johnson (14.5 points) and junior swingman George King (11.5) also average double figures while King (6.9 rebounds), senior forward Wesley Gordon (6.6) and Johnson (6.0) are the leaders on the boards.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (13-17): Coach Ernie Kent’s Cougars began the season 9-5, including a 2-0 Pac-12 start, but dropped 12 of their last 16 contests to finish 6-12 in the conference, above only Washington (2-16) and Oregon State (1-17). With 15.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing, senior forward Josh Hawkinson, a second-team all-conference selection, was only one of two Pac-12 players to average a double-double on the season and his 55 career double-doubles are the most by any active Division I player in the nation. Four other Cougars are averaging at least 9.3 points, led by senior guard Ike Iroegbu (12.5) and freshman backcourt mate Malachi Flynn (10.1) who also average a combined 6.5 assists per outing.

TIP-INS

1. White averaged 24 points and 4.5 assists in the split with Washington State this season while Hawkinson was held to an average of 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.

2. Colorado owns a plus-3.1 average rebounding margin while Washington State is 11th in the conference with a minus-4.1.

3. The winner of Wednesday’s game earns a quarterfinal date Thursday with second-seeded and seventh-ranked Arizona (27-4).

PREDICTION: Colorado 78, Washington State 66

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away Neutral Day Night Conf Washington St. 13-17 L2 9-7 2-7 2-3 7-6 6-11 6-12 Colorado 18-13 W2 13-4 4-8 1-1 4-4 14-9 8-10

Last Meeting Washington St. Colorado Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG% 2/12/17 WSU 49 COLO 81 49 22 38.6 81 34 51.6