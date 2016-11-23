stats-recaps1
Brandon Clarke
#15 - San Jose St. Spartans
Position Forward
Height 6'8"
Weight 210 lbs
Birthplace Phoenix, Arizona
Previous School Desert Vista HS
Key Statistics
Games 19
Points/Game (PPG) 18.4
Rebounds/Game (RPG) 7.7
Steals 23
Blocks (BLK) 42
Assists/Game (APG) 1.8
Date vs Score Min Pts FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A Ast Reb Blk T/S PF
1/25/17 @ CSU L 72-81 35:00 24 9-15 0-0 6-8 4 12 1 1/2 4
1/21/17 BSU L 65-75 37:00 26 11-14 0-0 4-9 1 5 0 3/1 2
1/18/17 WYO L 70-80 31:00 19 8-15 0-0 3-7 1 13 1 4/2 3
1/14/17 @ AFA W 89-85 37:00 36 16-22 0-0 4-4 5 5 5 1/0 2
1/10/17 @ SDSU L 61-76 26:00 25 11-15 0-0 3-6 4 7 2 1/1 3
1/7/17 FRES W 69-62 38:00 15 6-11 0-0 3-4 1 4 5 4/1 1
1/4/17 CSU L 71-76 35:00 24 10-12 0-0 4-6 2 9 3 4/1 2
12/28/16 @ NEV L 55-80 29:00 18 8-16 0-0 2-3 1 9 1 0/2 3
12/21/16 SUU W 92-82 22:00 15 6-12 0-0 3-4 1 4 6 0/0 4
12/18/16 BGSU W 77-76 27:00 24 9-12 0-0 6-8 1 14 1 1/2 4
Shooting Statistics
Season Team G Min FG FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% Pts PPG
16-17 SJSU 19 566 148 244 60.7 0 2 0 54 87 62.1 350 18.4
15-16 SJSU 31 728 104 163 63.8 1 6 16.7 55 98 56.1 264 8.5
More Statistics
Season Team G Min Reb RPG A APG Stl SPG Blk BPG TO PF
16-17 SJSU 19 566 147 7.7 35 1.8 23 1.2 42 2.2 32 51
15-16 SJSU 31 728 174 5.6 46 1.5 22 0.7 38 1.2 34 54