PLAYERS
|
INJURIES
Brandon Clarke
#15 -
San Jose St. Spartans
Profile
Position
Forward
Height
6'8"
Weight
210 lbs
Birthplace
Phoenix, Arizona
Previous School
Desert Vista HS
Key Statistics
Games
19
Points/Game (PPG)
18.4
Rebounds/Game (RPG)
7.7
Steals
23
Blocks (BLK)
42
Assists/Game (APG)
1.8
Last 10 |
Season
Date
vs
Score
Min
Pts
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
Ast
Reb
Blk
T/S
PF
1/25/17
@
CSU
L
72-81
35:00
24
9-15
0-0
6-8
4
12
1
1/2
4
1/21/17
BSU
L
65-75
37:00
26
11-14
0-0
4-9
1
5
0
3/1
2
1/18/17
WYO
L
70-80
31:00
19
8-15
0-0
3-7
1
13
1
4/2
3
1/14/17
@
AFA
W
89-85
37:00
36
16-22
0-0
4-4
5
5
5
1/0
2
1/10/17
@
SDSU
L
61-76
26:00
25
11-15
0-0
3-6
4
7
2
1/1
3
1/7/17
FRES
W
69-62
38:00
15
6-11
0-0
3-4
1
4
5
4/1
1
1/4/17
CSU
L
71-76
35:00
24
10-12
0-0
4-6
2
9
3
4/1
2
12/28/16
@
NEV
L
55-80
29:00
18
8-16
0-0
2-3
1
9
1
0/2
3
12/21/16
SUU
W
92-82
22:00
15
6-12
0-0
3-4
1
4
6
0/0
4
12/18/16
BGSU
W
77-76
27:00
24
9-12
0-0
6-8
1
14
1
1/2
4
Shooting Statistics
Season
Team
G
Min
FG
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
Pts
PPG
16-17
SJSU
19
566
148
244
60.7
0
2
0
54
87
62.1
350
18.4
15-16
SJSU
31
728
104
163
63.8
1
6
16.7
55
98
56.1
264
8.5
More Statistics
Season
Team
G
Min
Reb
RPG
A
APG
Stl
SPG
Blk
BPG
TO
PF
16-17
SJSU
19
566
147
7.7
35
1.8
23
1.2
42
2.2
32
51
15-16
SJSU
31
728
174
5.6
46
1.5
22
0.7
38
1.2
34
54
