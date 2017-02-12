National Basketball Association

Colorado 81, Washington St. 49

When: 8:30 PM ET, Sunday, February 12, 2017

Where: Coors Events Center, Boulder, Colorado

Officials: # Gregory Nixon, # Chris Rastatter, # Mike Scyphers

Attendance: 7612



Top Game Performances

Washington St. Colorado Robert Franks 10 Scoring Derrick White 23 Charles Callison 3 Assists Xavier Johnson 3 Josh Hawkinson 9 Rebounds Wesley Gordon 7 Conor Clifford 2 Free Throws Made Tory Miller 3 N/A Steals Wesley Gordon 3 Robert Franks 3 Blocks Wesley Gordon 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Washington St. 49 38.6 9-22 6-8 9 22 6 0 24 Colorado 81 51.6 8-21 9-14 16 34 3 12 11

Guard Derrick White scored 23 points and Colorado went on a 13-0 run late in the first half to take control from Washington State and the Buffaloes defeated the Cougars 81-49 on Sunday night at Coors Event Center in Boulder, Colo.White scored 11 of his points in the first half as the Buffaloes (15-11, 5-9 Pac-12) took advantage of 13 first-half turnovers to open up a 37-24 halftime lead.The Cougars came into the game averaging 12 turnovers per game. On Sunday, they committed 23.White got plenty of help from freshman guard Bryce Peters, who added 12 points, and junior guard George King and junior forward Tory Miller, who each tallied 11 points for Colorado.The Buffaloes avenged a 91-89 overtime loss to the Cougars on Jan. 21. In that game, senior guard Charles Callison scored 30 for Washington State at Pullman, Wash.Callison tallied only nine points on Sunday, but that was not nearly enough. He scored his only two baskets of the first half -- back-to-back 3-pointers -- to pull the Cougars within three at 20-17 with 6:24 mark.By the time Washington State scored again, Colorado had opened a 33-17 lead on guard Josh Fortune's 3-point jumper.Nothing went right for Washington State in the second half. Turnovers led to easy transition baskets by the Buffaloes, who opened up a 31-point lead when King's layup at the 6:16 mark made the score 68-37.Colorado's defense held the Cougars to 38.6 percent from the field on 17 of 44 attempts. The Buffaloes connected on 51.6 percent (32-for-62) of their attempts.Colorado's size pushed the smaller Cougars around in the paint. The Buffaloes outrebounded Washington State 37-24, including 12-4 on the offensive glass.The Cougars had lost eight of 10 coming into Sunday's game. Colorado had won four of five games after losing seven straight.