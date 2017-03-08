National Basketball Association

Colorado 73, Washington St. 63

When: 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Officials: # Michael Greenstein, # Gregory Nixon, # Tony Padilla

Attendance: N/A



Top Game Performances

Washington St. Colorado Charles Callison 16 Scoring Derrick White 26 Josh Hawkinson 5 Assists Derrick White 5 Josh Hawkinson 12 Rebounds Tory Miller 9 Josh Hawkinson 3 Free Throws Made Derrick White 7 Ike Iroegbu 2 Steals Xavier Johnson 2 Conor Clifford 1 Blocks Wesley Gordon 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Washington St. 63 44.6 7-14 6-11 17 27 1 2 11 Colorado 73 43.4 7-23 20-26 13 36 5 6 11

LAS VEGAS -- Colorado guard Derrick White scored 26 points and fueled a second-half run as the Buffaloes overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Washington State 73-63 in a Pac-12 tournament first-round game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night.No. 7 seed Colorado (19-13) advances to play No. 2 Arizona in the quarterfinals Thursday night. The teams met only once in the regular season, the Wildcats winning 82-73 at home on Jan. 7.White scored 13 points during Colorado's 18-6 run to start the second half, cutting WSU's lead to 47-45 with a 3-point shot with 14:37 to go. The Buffaloes tied the game at 49 and then surged ahead 60-53 as Washington State made 1 of 10 shots during a critical stretch.Although the Cougars (13-18) made only 30.8 percent of their shots in the second half, they fought back within 62-20 on a layup by center Conor Clifford with 2:29 left.A 3-pointer by guard Josh Fortune and a layup by White helped seal the victory for Colorado, which has won nine of 12 games since starting 0-7 in conference play. The Buffaloes made all six of their free throw attempts in the final 37 seconds.White, the second-leader scorer in the Pac-12 in conference games at 18.5 points per game, also had five rebounds and five assists. Forward Xavier Johnson scored 19 points, the only other Colorado player in double figures.Washington State senior forward Josh Hawkinson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season and 57th of his career. Guards Charles Callison and Ike Iroegbu tied for the team-high scoring lead with 16. Clifford added 14.Callison sparked Washington State early, scoring 10 points in about the first six minutes, making all four of his shots from the field, including two 3-pointers. The Cougars eventually pushed their advantage to 30-11. A full-court press helped the Buffaloes gain ground, but they still trailed 41-27 at halftime.