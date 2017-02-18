National Basketball Association

Oregon 101, Colorado 73

When: 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, February 18, 2017

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon

Officials: # Nate Harris, # Keith Kimble, # Kipp Kissinger

Attendance: 12364



Top Game Performances

Colorado Oregon George King 18 Scoring Dillon Brooks 23 Xavier Johnson 2 Assists Payton Pritchard 11 Xavier Johnson 4 Rebounds Chris Boucher 7 Xavier Johnson 3 Free Throws Made Casey Benson 6 Dominique Collier 2 Steals Jordan Bell 4 Derrick White 2 Blocks Dillon Brooks 3

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Colorado 73 43.3 9-27 12-18 12 22 4 5 12 Oregon 101 57.6 16-29 17-23 25 33 7 8 16

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon will carry the NCAA's longest home winning streak into next season.Junior forward Dillon Brooks scored 23 points as No. 7 Oregon finished off a second straight unbeaten home schedule with a 101-73 victory over Colorado on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena.Senior guard Dylan Ennis added 20 points as the Ducks (24-4, 13-2 in the Pac-12) finished 17-0 at home to stretch the nation's longest active winning streak to 42 in a row."It was a great way to play our last game here," said Ennis, one of three seniors honored after their final home game. "I couldn't predict we would have a game like that. It was a great way to end."Senior center Chris Boucher scored 18 points before fouling out, while junior guard Casey Benson added 14 points."It is definitely something I will remember forever," Boucher said. "I wasn't expecting a big game like that but it went our way. We are all happy about the win and going undefeated at home is a great feeling."Oregon went on a 29-2 run that began late in the first half to turn a 35-32 lead into a 64-34 advantage a few minutes into the second half."That was a big stretch," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "They went 0-for-5 from the field to finish the half and 1-for-7 to start the second half as we got the lead."The rebounds really changed it around, getting a plus-14 on the boards."Junior forward George King scored 18 points to lead Colorado (16-12, 6-9). Guard Dominique Collier added 13 points as the Buffaloes shot 43.3 percent from the field."They shot it well tonight," Collier said. "In the second half, we came out flat and it showed. Their crowd got going and they fed off the energy."Oregon shot 57.6 percent from the field, including 16-of-29 on 3-pointers. Boucher had seven rebounds to help the Ducks outrebound the Buffs 38-24.Oregon scored the final 10 points of the first half to lead 45-32 at the break and then scored 19 of the first 21 points in the second half.Ennis and Brooks each hit a 3-pointer to open the second half as Oregon went up 51-32.Guard Derrick White scored for Colorado before Brooks made a jumper and forward Jordan Bell got a tip-in to put the Ducks ahead 55-34, and Boucher added a bucket for Oregon.Brooks scored again and Boucher made a 3-pointer plus two free throws to put the Ducks ahead by 30Colorado's Dominique Collier opened the game with a 3-pointer, but Oregon guards Payton Pritchard and Tyler Dorsey each made 3-pointers before Brooks hit a shot from behind the arc to put the Ducks up 9-5.Forward George King followed with a 3-pointer for Colorado, but Bell got a steal and dunk to put the Ducks up 11-8.Brooks made two 3-pointers and a jumper to put the Ducks ahead 19-11, but King made a 3-pointer and forward Tory Miller scored before guard Derrick White made a 3-pointer to tie the game 21-21.Benson hit two free throws to put Oregon back into the lead, but forward Xavier Johnson scored and guard Deleon Brown made two free throws to put Colorado ahead.Oregon center Chris Boucher sank a free throw and Ennis drove for a layup that put the Ducks ahead 26-25. Bell added a dunk before King scored for the Buffaloes.Ennis added a 3-pointer and a layup followed by a short jumper as Oregon went ahead 35-27 before King scored forward Lucas Siewert hit a 3-pointer for the Buffaloes.Dorsey made three free throws and Ennis scored to put Oregon ahead 40-32 before Brooks made a 3-pointer and Ennis closed the half with two free throws.NOTES: Oregon had its seventh sellout of 12,364 fans on Saturday to finish the season with an average of 9,894 per game for the season. That is the most since the program averaged 9,984 in 1977-78. ... Oregon's 13-2 conference record matches its best start since going 14-2 in 1938-39, when it went on to win the national championship. ... Oregon played "O Canada" prior to the game in honor of its two seniors, Ennis and Boucher, who are from Canada. ... Colorado dropped to 3-4 against ranked teams this season.