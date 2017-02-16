National Basketball Association

Colorado 60, Oregon St. 52

When: 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 16, 2017

Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon

Officials: # Kevin Brill, # Michael Greenstein, # Bill Vinovich

Attendance: 4281



Top Game Performances

Colorado Oregon St. Derrick White 20 Scoring Jaquori McLaughlin 16 Derrick White 4 Assists Drew Eubanks 2 George King 7 Rebounds Drew Eubanks 8 Derrick White 5 Free Throws Made Drew Eubanks 4 Derrick White 3 Steals Stephen Thompson Jr. 4 Derrick White 2 Blocks Drew Eubanks 4

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Colorado 60 41.5 5-15 11-16 9 28 4 10 13 Oregon St. 52 38.0 6-20 8-10 7 24 9 9 18

Derrick White scored 20 points to help Colorado hold on for a 60-52 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.Xavier Johnson scored 17 points for Colorado (16-11, 6-8 Pac-12). George King had seven points and seven rebounds.Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16 points to lead Oregon State (4-23, 0-14). Drew Eubanks posted 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Gligorije Rakocevic added 10 points.Colorado led by 11 with seven minutes remaining, but Oregon State mounted a 12-2 run to get within one on a three-point play by Rakocevic. The Beavers tied the score moments later on a 3-pointer by McLaughlin, but the Buffaloes withstood the charge after getting a basket from White and a 3-pointer from Johnson in the final 1:18.The teams exchanged leads several times throughout the first half. Oregon State went up 11-10 on a free throw by Eubanks and extended its lead to six on a layup by Rakocevic. Colorado answered with a 7-0 run to go up 19-18 on two free throws by Dominique Collier.The Buffaloes led 23-20 after a layup by White with just over four minutes to play in the first half. Ben Kone's 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining helped the Beavers carry a 25-24 advantage into the break.Colorado took a 29-27 lead on a basket by King early in the second half and went up 36-27 when White made a layup to cap an 11-0 run.Oregon State battled back to cut the deficit to three on a free throw by Kone. Colorado answered with an 8-0 run to take a 46-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Collier. The Beavers made one last push to stir some excitement, but they remained winless in onference play.