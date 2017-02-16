stats-recaps1
National Basketball Association
BOXSCORE | RECAP
Colorado 60, Oregon St. 52
When: 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 16, 2017
Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon
Officials: # Kevin Brill, # Michael Greenstein, # Bill Vinovich
Attendance: 4281
By The Sports Xchange

Derrick White scored 20 points to help Colorado hold on for a 60-52 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

Xavier Johnson scored 17 points for Colorado (16-11, 6-8 Pac-12). George King had seven points and seven rebounds.

Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16 points to lead Oregon State (4-23, 0-14). Drew Eubanks posted 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Gligorije Rakocevic added 10 points.

Colorado led by 11 with seven minutes remaining, but Oregon State mounted a 12-2 run to get within one on a three-point play by Rakocevic. The Beavers tied the score moments later on a 3-pointer by McLaughlin, but the Buffaloes withstood the charge after getting a basket from White and a 3-pointer from Johnson in the final 1:18.

The teams exchanged leads several times throughout the first half. Oregon State went up 11-10 on a free throw by Eubanks and extended its lead to six on a layup by Rakocevic. Colorado answered with a 7-0 run to go up 19-18 on two free throws by Dominique Collier.

The Buffaloes led 23-20 after a layup by White with just over four minutes to play in the first half. Ben Kone's 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining helped the Beavers carry a 25-24 advantage into the break.

Colorado took a 29-27 lead on a basket by King early in the second half and went up 36-27 when White made a layup to cap an 11-0 run.

Oregon State battled back to cut the deficit to three on a free throw by Kone. Colorado answered with an 8-0 run to take a 46-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Collier. The Beavers made one last push to stir some excitement, but they remained winless in onference play.
Top Game Performances
 
Colorado   Oregon St.
Derrick White 20 Scoring Jaquori McLaughlin 16
Derrick White 4 Assists Drew Eubanks 2
George King 7 Rebounds Drew Eubanks 8
Derrick White 5 Free Throws Made Drew Eubanks 4
Derrick White 3 Steals Stephen Thompson Jr. 4
Derrick White 2 Blocks Drew Eubanks 4
Team Stats Summary
 
Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers
Colorado 60 41.5 5-15 11-16 9 28 4 10 13
Oregon St. 52 38.0 6-20 8-10 7 24 9 9 18