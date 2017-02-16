National Basketball Association
Colorado 60, Oregon St. 52
When: 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 16, 2017
Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon
Officials:
# Kevin Brill, # Michael Greenstein, # Bill Vinovich
Attendance:
4281
By The Sports Xchange
Derrick White scored 20 points to help Colorado hold on for a 60-52 victory over Oregon State in a Pac-12 game on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.
Xavier Johnson scored 17 points for Colorado (16-11, 6-8 Pac-12). George King had seven points and seven rebounds.
Jaquori McLaughlin scored 16 points to lead Oregon State (4-23, 0-14). Drew Eubanks posted 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Gligorije Rakocevic added 10 points.
Colorado led by 11 with seven minutes remaining, but Oregon State mounted a 12-2 run to get within one on a three-point play by Rakocevic. The Beavers tied the score moments later on a 3-pointer by McLaughlin, but the Buffaloes withstood the charge after getting a basket from White and a 3-pointer from Johnson in the final 1:18.
The teams exchanged leads several times throughout the first half. Oregon State went up 11-10 on a free throw by Eubanks and extended its lead to six on a layup by Rakocevic. Colorado answered with a 7-0 run to go up 19-18 on two free throws by Dominique Collier.
The Buffaloes led 23-20 after a layup by White with just over four minutes to play in the first half. Ben Kone's 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining helped the Beavers carry a 25-24 advantage into the break.
Colorado took a 29-27 lead on a basket by King early in the second half and went up 36-27 when White made a layup to cap an 11-0 run.
Oregon State battled back to cut the deficit to three on a free throw by Kone. Colorado answered with an 8-0 run to take a 46-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Collier. The Beavers made one last push to stir some excitement, but they remained winless in onference play.
Top Game Performances
|Colorado
|
|Oregon St.
|
Derrick White 20
|Scoring
|
Jaquori McLaughlin 16
|
Derrick White 4
|Assists
|
Drew Eubanks 2
|
George King 7
|Rebounds
|
Drew Eubanks 8
|
Derrick White 5
|Free Throws Made
|
Drew Eubanks 4
|
Derrick White 3
|Steals
|
Stephen Thompson Jr. 4
|
Derrick White 2
|Blocks
|
Drew Eubanks 4
Team Stats Summary
|Team
|Points
|FG%
|3PM-3PA
|FTM-FTA
|Assists
|Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|Turnovers
|Colorado
|60
|41.5
|5-15
|11-16
|9
|28
|4
|10
|13
|Oregon St.
|52
|38.0
|6-20
|8-10
|7
|24
|9
|9
|18