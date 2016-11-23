National Basketball Association

Colorado 81, Stanford 74

When: 11:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 2, 2017

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

Officials: # Michael Greenstein, # Kelly Pfeifer, # Bert Smith

Attendance: 3849



Top Game Performances

Colorado Stanford Xavier Johnson 19 Scoring Marcus Sheffield 19 Derrick White 8 Assists Christian Sanders 4 Derrick White 8 Rebounds Michael Humphrey 8 Xavier Johnson 6 Free Throws Made Marcus Sheffield 8 Derrick White 2 Steals Marcus Allen 4 Derrick White 4 Blocks Michael Humphrey 1

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Colorado 81 53.1 9-22 20-28 19 35 6 4 23 Stanford 74 45.0 6-19 14-24 13 27 1 11 12

Derrick White and Xavier Johnson combined for 38 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Colorado over Stanford 81-74 in a Pac-12 game Thursday night at Palo Alto, Calif.The Buffaloes (13-10, 3-7 Pac-12) have won three consecutive games, while Stanford (11-11, 3-7) has lost three straight. Colorado achieved its first road win in conference play this season and its seventh straight victory over the Cardinal.White finished with 19 points on 6 of 8 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and eight assists. Johnson had 19 points with six rebounds and three assists.Colorado, which shot 53.1 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range, also out-rebounded Stanford 38-29.The Cardinal was led by Marcus Sheffield's 19 points. Dorlan Pickens and Michael Humphrey each added 13 points. Humphrey had 11 points and seven rebounds in the second half.Colorado never trailed after going on a 14-2 run to take a 29-18 lead with 6:11 left in the first half.After the Buffaloes led 41-31 at halftime, Stanford rallied to cut the lead to 53-49 with 11:49 left in regulation on a layup made by Michael Humphrey.The Buffaloes went on a 13-2 run to build their lead to 66-51 with 7:34 remaining.The closest that Stanford came after that was with 22 seconds left when Humphrey made another layup, cutting the lead to 79-72.