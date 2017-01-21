National Basketball Association

Washington St. 91, Colorado 89

When: 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 21, 2017

Where: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, Washington

Officials: # Scott Brown, # Shawn Lehigh, # Tony Padilla

Attendance: 2920



Top Game Performances

Colorado Washington St. Derrick White 25 Scoring Charles Callison 30 Derrick White 6 Assists Malachi Flynn 6 George King 9 Rebounds Ike Iroegbu 8 Derrick White 8 Free Throws Made Ike Iroegbu 4 Dominique Collier 2 Steals Charles Callison 5 Derrick White 2 Blocks Robert Franks 4

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Colorado 89 47.8 6-21 19-22 17 37 5 2 12 Washington St. 91 53.8 13-26 8-13 17 27 5 7 9

Washington State guard Ike Iroegbu made a layup with 11 seconds left in overtime to give the Cougars a 91-89 win over Colorado in a Pac-12 game Saturday at Pullman, Wash.A 3-point attempt by Colorado guard Derrick White with 3 seconds remaining bounced off the rim.Washington State (10-9, 3-4 Pac-12) rallied from a four-point deficit in overtime after blowing a 10-point lead late in regulation.Washington State guard Charles Callison scored a career-high 30 points while making six 3-pointers, including four on consecutive possessions in the second half. Iroegbu added 20 points with a team-high eight rebounds.Callison's previous best was 16 points. He made 12 of 16 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range.Colorado fell to 0-7 in the Pac-12 and 10-10 overall. The Buffaloes were led by White's 25 points. George King had 16 points and nine rebounds, Xavier Johnson 17 points and eight rebounds and Wesley Gordon 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.Callison's four consecutive 3-pointers ignited a 12-3 run to give Washington State a 73-64 lead with 5:53 left in regulation.Colorado rallied back, outscoring Washington State 14-4 in the last 3:26 to force overtime.After the Buffaloes took an 87-83 lead in overtime on a layup by Johnson, Iroegbu made two free throws and Callison made a contested jumper to tie the game.A layup by Washington State center Conor Clifford tied the game again at 89, the 10th time the game was tied. Iroedbu's game-winning layup followed.