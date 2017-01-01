National Basketball Association

Utah 76, Colorado 60

When: 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, January 1, 2017

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Officials: # Eric Curry, # Steve Olson, # Mike Reed

Attendance: 12108



Top Game Performances

Colorado Utah Derrick White 15 Scoring Lorenzo Bonam 15 Derrick White 8 Assists Sedrick Barefield 8 Xavier Johnson 7 Rebounds David Collette 9 Dominique Collier 2 Free Throws Made Sedrick Barefield 5 Derrick White 2 Steals Sedrick Barefield 3 Wesley Gordon 1 Blocks Tyler Rawson 2

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Colorado 60 40.4 6-18 8-11 11 30 1 5 15 Utah 76 52.5 6-16 6-10 18 30 3 8 10

Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points while David Collette and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 14 points apiece to help Utah open Pac-12 play with a 76-60 victory over Colorado on Sunday in Salt Lake City.The Utes beat their league rival for the sixth straight time behind strong defensive play and hot shooting after halftime. Utah (10-3, 1-0 Pac-12) shot 18-of-31 (58.1 percent) from the field in the second half to pull away from the Buffaloes.Derrick White scored 15 points and George King added 11 to lead Colorado, which could not overcome 15 turnovers. Utah scored 20 points off those turnovers.Colorado (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12) was handed its second loss in the state of Utah this season. The Buffaloes also were handed a 79-71 loss to BYU in December.Utah held a 36-29 lead at halftime as Colorado committed four turnovers in the final 4:17 of the first half. The Utes began pulling away in the second half with three straight baskets, highlighted by consecutive layups from Collette and Bonam to extend the lead to 43-29.The Utes officially put the game out of reach by making six straight shots midway through the second half. Consecutive hoops from JoJo Zamora pushed Utah's lead to 62-39 with 10:56 left.