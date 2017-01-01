National Basketball Association
Utah 76, Colorado 60
When: 6:30 PM ET, Sunday, January 1, 2017
Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
Officials:
# Eric Curry, # Steve Olson, # Mike Reed
Attendance:
12108
By The Sports Xchange
Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points while David Collette and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 14 points apiece to help Utah open Pac-12 play with a 76-60 victory over Colorado on Sunday in Salt Lake City.
The Utes beat their league rival for the sixth straight time behind strong defensive play and hot shooting after halftime. Utah (10-3, 1-0 Pac-12) shot 18-of-31 (58.1 percent) from the field in the second half to pull away from the Buffaloes.
Derrick White scored 15 points and George King added 11 to lead Colorado, which could not overcome 15 turnovers. Utah scored 20 points off those turnovers.
Colorado (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12) was handed its second loss in the state of Utah this season. The Buffaloes also were handed a 79-71 loss to BYU in December.
Utah held a 36-29 lead at halftime as Colorado committed four turnovers in the final 4:17 of the first half. The Utes began pulling away in the second half with three straight baskets, highlighted by consecutive layups from Collette and Bonam to extend the lead to 43-29.
The Utes officially put the game out of reach by making six straight shots midway through the second half. Consecutive hoops from JoJo Zamora pushed Utah's lead to 62-39 with 10:56 left.
Top Game Performances
|Colorado
|
|Utah
|
Derrick White 15
|Scoring
|
Lorenzo Bonam 15
|
Derrick White 8
|Assists
|
Sedrick Barefield 8
|
Xavier Johnson 7
|Rebounds
|
David Collette 9
|
Dominique Collier 2
|Free Throws Made
|
Sedrick Barefield 5
|
Derrick White 2
|Steals
|
Sedrick Barefield 3
|
Wesley Gordon 1
|Blocks
|
Tyler Rawson 2
Team Stats Summary
|Team
|Points
|FG%
|3PM-3PA
|FTM-FTA
|Assists
|Rebounds
|Blocks
|Steals
|Turnovers
|Colorado
|60
|40.4
|6-18
|8-11
|11
|30
|1
|5
|15
|Utah
|76
|52.5
|6-16
|6-10
|18
|30
|3
|8
|10