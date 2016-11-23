stats-recaps1
National Basketball Association
Preview
Denver at Golden State
When: 10:30 PM ET, Monday, January 2, 2017
Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
By SportsDirect Inc.

The Golden State Warriors have recovered just fine from their Christmas Day loss in Cleveland and continue a favorable stretch of home games when they host the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Warriors returned from the one-point setback against the Cavaliers to defeat Toronto and then Dallas to begin a five-game homestand, and they are now 14-2 at home.

Kevin Durant logged his first triple-double with Golden State in Friday's 108-99 win over the Mavericks, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Warriors completed the calendar year with a 72-12 mark for the second straight time. Klay Thompson led the way in the scoring column with 29 points and he has hit exactly five 3-pointers in four of his last five games, as well as 47.2 percent of his long-range tries at home this season. The Nuggets were denied a third straight win when they dropped a 124-122 decision at home against Philadelphia on Friday. Their last four games (2-2) have been decided by a total of nine points but they offered little resistance in the first meeting with the Warriors, suffering a 125-101 loss at home Nov. 10.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Denver), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (14-19): The 76ers made 16-of-33 from 3-point range at Denver on Friday and the Nuggets entered January ranked 25th in the NBA in 3-point percentage defense (36.8), a statistic that spells trouble against the Warriors. "It's hard to win any game doing that. We can't just keep thinking we're outscoring people," guard Will Barton told the Denver Post. "We've got to take more pride in our defense." Forward Nikola Jokic had 25 points and is averaging 21.7 to go along with 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last three games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (29-5): Stephen Curry's relative slump continued with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting in 30 minutes against the Mavericks. A 50.4-percent shooter a season ago, the two-time Most Valuable Player has shot over 50 percent just once in his last 14 games. Curry - who went off for 33 points at Denver earlier this season - has hit half of his 12 3-point tries on the homestand and his long-distance percentage at home is up to 48.3, compared to just 33.3 on the road.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Warriors G Shaun Livingston (hip, elbow) and G Patrick McCaw (illness) are both questionable.

2. Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari is averaging 20 points while making 33-of-35 foul shots over a four-game stretch.

3. Durant is averaging 29.4 points in 32 career games against Denver.

PREDICTION: Warriors 124, Nuggets 106
Stats and Records
Team Comparison
  W/L Strk Home Away Day Night Div Conf
Denver 14-19 L1 7-9 7-10 1-0 13-19 4-5 9-10
Golden State 29-5 W2 14-2 15-3 2-1 27-4 6-1 19-4
Last Meeting
Denver Golden State
Date Away Home Pts Reb FG% Pts Reb FG%
11/10/16 GS 125 DEN 101 101 44 40.4 125 44 54.1
Player Stats
Previous Matchup
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Denver J. Murray 14 33.3 2
Golden State S. Curry 33 58.8 6
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Denver K. Faried 11 6 5
Golden State K. Durant 9 2 7
Assists Player  
Denver J. Murray 6
Golden State S. Curry 6
Season
Points Player Total FG% FTM
Denver D. Gallinari 593 43.5 206
Golden State K. Durant 1025 53.8 221
Rebounds Player Total Off Def
Denver K. Faried 298 118 180
Golden State K. Durant 339 22 317
Assists Player  
Denver J. Nelson 161
Golden State D. Green 260
Quickchart Matchup
Denver Denver Off vs  Golden State Golden State Defense
Denver Off vs Golden State - Points For 107.8 Points For
Denver Off vs Golden State - Points Against 104.3 Points Against
Denver - FG% 45.0 FG%
Golden State - FG% 42.8 FG%
Denver - Reb 47.6 Reb
Golden State - Reb 43.9 Reb
Golden State Golden State Off vs  Denver Denver Defense
Golden State Off vs Denver - Points For 117.0 Points For
Golden State Off vs Denver - Points Against 109.7 Points Against
Golden State - FG% 49.7 FG%
Denver - FG% 46.5 FG%
Golden State - Reb 45.4 Reb
Denver - Reb 40.8 Reb