Top Game Performances

Minnesota Denver Andrew Wiggins 40 Scoring Gary Harris 22 Kris Dunn 5 Assists Jameer Nelson 11 Karl-Anthony Towns 19 Rebounds Nikola Jokic 14 Andrew Wiggins 8 Free Throws Made Will Barton 4 Ricky Rubio 3 Steals Gary Harris 2 Kris Dunn 2 Blocks Nikola Jokic 4

Team Stats Summary

Team Points FG% 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Turnovers Minnesota 112 47.7 6-18 24-28 20 45 4 12 7 Denver 99 40.4 11-34 12-18 25 49 6 4 15

Upcoming Games

Denver will play their next game on the road against Sacramento. The Nuggets have a W/L % of .346 after a win and .533 after a loss.

Minnesota will play their next game at home against Dallas. The Timberwolves have a W/L % of .273 after a win and .457 after a loss.

DENVER -- Andrew Wiggins' neon green shoes make him easy to see on the court. It does not mean he can be stopped.Wiggins continued his torrid stretch with 40 points, his fourth 40-point game of the season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99 on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and Shabazz Muhammad scored 15 off the bench for Minnesota, which goes into the All-Star break having won three of its last five.Wiggins followed up his 41-point performance against Cleveland on Tuesday with another great game. He has scored 20 or more points in 15 straight games. He hit that total with 2:29 left in the first half and helped the Timberwolves take a 62-60 lead at the break.He is the first player in franchise history to have four games of 40 or more points and just the second to do it in back-to-back games. Injured Cleveland forward Kevin Love, the player Wiggins was traded for in the summer of 2014, did it in April 2014."Good company," he said. "I'm just playing my game. I'm confident, my shot's falling, I feel like I'm in a good rhythm."Wiggins started wearing the green shoes in late January and hasn't slowed down. He is averaging 29.1 points a game in February and is shooting 52.1 percent in those nine games."I'm going to keep with this," he said.Gary Harris scored 22 points and Jameer Nelson had 16 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for Denver. Mason Plumlee, acquired from Portland on Sunday, made his Denver debut with 11 points and nine rebounds.The Nuggets played without five rotation players, including leading scorer Danilo Gallinari.Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 14 rebounds but was bothered by Towns much of the night. He shot just 6 for 19 from the field."I was open and I missed," Jokic said. "That happens."The Nuggets (25-31) tied an NBA record with 24 made 3-pointers on 40 attempts in the rout of Golden State on Monday but couldn't find the range against Minnesota. They were 11 for 34 from behind arc Wednesday.Juancho Hernangomez hit six of those 3-pointers and scored 27 points against the Warriors. On Wednesday he was 1 for 5 from long range and finished with three points."Juancho the other night was a world beater," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Tonight he looked like a rookie."That wasn't the only place the Nuggets struggled. They missed layups, short jumpers and twice had dunks rim out. They started the third quarter missing nine of their first 10 shots and began the fourth going 1 for 8."We missed easy layups," Jokic said. "We missed four or five in a row. It's really hard when you miss layups. "Minnesota (22-35) took advantage of the cold shooting. The Timberwolves built an eight-point lead in the third quarter and went up 92-81 on Nemanja Bjelica's 3-pointer early in the fourth.Harris hit two 3-pointers to cut the margin to five, but Wiggins scored four straight, including a dunk over Jokic, to put Minnesota ahead by nine with 5:29 to play."That dunk got the whole team excited," Brandon Rush said.Denver got it down to seven with 2:06 left but a turnover led to another Bjelica basket and the Timberwolves closed it out.Wiggins, who missed two free throws earlier in the fourth quarter, got his 40th point on a technical foul shot with 1:30 left."Ricky (Rubio) was supposed to take it, and I said, 'Let me get this,'" Wiggins said. "He's a good vet."NOTES: Nuggets Fs Wilson Chandler (illness) and Darrell Arthur (left knee soreness) missed their second consecutive games while F Danilo Gallinari (left groin strain), G Emmanuel Mudiay (low back soreness) and F Kenneth Faried (right ankle sprain) were out again. Gallinari has missed eight games, Mudiay 11 and Faried four. ... Minnesota G Lance Stephenson did not travel due to a left ankle sprain suffered in Tuesday's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephenson signed a 10-day contract with the team on Feb. 8. ... Denver C Nikola Jokic was added to the NBA All-Star Weekend Skills Challenge on Saturday in New Orleans. Jokic replaced Philadelphia C Joel Embiid. ... Timberwolves F Adreian Payne has now missed eight games while being treated for thrombocytopenia.