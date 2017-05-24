Major League Baseball

Preview

Colorado at Philadelphia

When: 7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Colorado 30-17 W3 13-10 17-7 3-3 7-3 18-10 2-1 Philadelphia 15-28 L4 8-10 7-18 12-11 3-7 0-5 0-5

Last Meeting Colorado Philadelphia Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 5/23/17 COL 8 PHI 2 .303 3 .949 .235 1 .669

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Colorado A. Amarista .625 5 1.250 Philadelphia A. Altherr .500 4 1.250 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Colorado C. Blackmon 2 4 7 Philadelphia A. Knapp 1 1 1 Pitching ERA Avg K Colorado 1.50 .329 19 Philadelphia 7.00 .172 15 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Colorado C. Blackmon .325 62 .979 Philadelphia C. Hernandez .287 51 .757 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Colorado N. Arenado 12 31 32 Philadelphia A. Altherr 8 24 25 Pitching ERA Avg K Colorado 4.24 .265 373 Philadelphia 4.88 .250 301

Jeremy Hellickson has been the one constant in the beleaguered rotation of the Philadelphia Phillies but he'll have a tough challenge slowing the potent offense of the National League-leading Colorado Rockies. Hellickson goes for his sixth victory of the season on Wednesday as Philadelphia resumes its four-game series versus Colorado.The Rockies rolled to an 8-2 victory Tuesday, their third win in a row and seventh in nine games behind a pair of two-run homers by Charlie Blackmon, who is 4-for-9 with seven RBIs in the first two games of the series. Colorado is 17-7 away from home and has collected at least 10 hits in five straight road games for only the fourth time in franchise history. Outfielder Aaron Altherr had his second straight two-hit performance for the reeling Phillies, who are 4-19 over their last 23 games. Philadelphia has managed six runs during its current four-game skid and has been outscored 16-3 in the first two games of the series.7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), CSN PhiladelphiaRockies RH Tyler Chatwood (3-6, 5.09 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (5-1, 3.44)Chatwood lost for the fourth time in five starts last time out at Minnesota, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struggled with his control again, walking a season-high five batters to continue a trend that has seen him permit at least three free passes in six consecutive starts. He has made five starts against the Phillies, posting a 2-2 record and 4.15 ERA.Hellickson got back in the win column at Pittsburgh on Friday, tossing six strong innings while yielding two runs (one earned) on only two hits. More importantly, he kept the ball in the park after surrendering seven home runs during his previous three turns, in which he failed to pitch beyond five innings. He has limited the current Rockies to a collective .179 batting average.1. Blackmon is 11-for-20 with seven homers and 12 RBIs over his last five games in Philadelphia.2. Slumping Phillies 3B Maikel Franco and RF Michael Saunders were held out of the starting lineup Tuesday.3. Rockies SS Trevor Story was activated after a Triple-A rehab stint but was not in the starting lineup Tuesday.Rockies 4, Phillies 3