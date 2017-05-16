Major League Baseball

Preview

Colorado at Minnesota

When: 8:10 PM ET, Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota



Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Colorado 24-15 W1 13-10 11-5 1-3 5-2 18-10 0-0 Minnesota 19-15 L1 8-10 11-5 1-2 14-11 4-2 0-0

Last Meeting Colorado Minnesota Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 7/13/14 MIN 13 COL 5 .351 0 .845 .419 2 1.156

Player Stats Season Series Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Colorado N/A Minnesota N/A Offense Player HR Runs RBI Colorado A. Amarista 0 0 0 Minnesota E. Adrianza 0 0 0 Pitching ERA Avg K Colorado 0.00 .000 0 Minnesota 0.00 .000 0 Season Batting Player Avg Hits OPS Colorado M. Reynolds .326 44 1.028 Minnesota M. Sano .297 33 1.106 Offense Player HR Runs RBI Colorado M. Reynolds 12 26 33 Minnesota M. Sano 10 27 30 Pitching ERA Avg K Colorado 4.35 .260 308 Minnesota 4.26 .241 227

DJ LeMahieu hopes his torrid stretch at the plate travels well as the Colorado Rockies begin a season-high 10-game road trip on Tuesday with the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Minnesota Twins. The defending National League batting champion recorded back-to-back three-hit performances over the weekend and his third in the team's 10-game homestand, during which he went 15-for-41 to raise his average to a season-best .295.The 28-year-old LeMahieu's 17th multi-hit performance of the season in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers helped Colorado salvage a split of a four-game series and finish the homestand with a 6-4 mark. The NL West-leading Rockies begin a stretch of 22 of their next 29 contests on the road in Minnesota, which opens a six-game homestand on the heels of winning four of five versus American League Central foes on a rain-shortened road trip. Kennys Vargas increased his RBI total seven in his last five games with a two-run double in Sunday's 8-3 setback to Cleveland. The 26-year-old has a team-best 13 RBIs since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on April 23.8:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Colorado), FSN North (Minnesota)Rockies LH Kyle Freeland (3-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. Twins RH Phil Hughes (4-1, 4.74)Freeland owned a 2-0 mark and allowed three runs and 19 hits over a four-start stretch before last Tuesday when he sustained his first loss since his second outing of the season. The 24-year-old rookie permitted five runs (three earned) and four hits - all in a second inning that also featured two errors by his team - in an 8-1 setback to the Chicago Cubs last time out. Freeland, who also matched a season-high four walks over his six-inning performance, will pitch at an AL park for the first time in his career.Hughes got out of the blocks with a flourish to begin both this season and his last start, although things unraveled quickly in Thursday's outing against the Chicago White Sox. The 30-year-old surrendered his first hit with one out in the fourth inning and yielded a three-run homer to Melky Cabrera in the fifth before receiving his second consecutive no-decision. Hughes, who permitted five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, allowed four earned runs for the fourth time in his last six starts - with six homers given up in that stretch.1. Minnesota SS Jorge Polanco launched a solo homer on Sunday, marking the eighth time in his last nine games that he's recorded a hit.2. Colorado Tony Wolters (concussion) completed a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and is expected to be reinstated Tuesday, with fellow C Dustin Garneau to be optioned to the Isotopes.3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer has scored three times during his five-game hitting streak.Twins 6, Rockies 4