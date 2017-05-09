Major League Baseball

Preview

Chi. Cubs at Colorado

When: 2:10 PM ET, Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Where: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado



The Chicago Cubs received an unexpected – but much-needed – day off, but now they’ll play at least 18 innings for the second time in three days. After the series opener was rained out, the visiting Cubs begin a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday with a split doubleheader.

The Cubs needed the extra day after losing an 18-inning marathon to the New York Yankees on Sunday night that completed a three-game sweep. The Rockies (20-12) are off to the second-best start in franchise history through 32 games, one game behind the mark set in 1997. Colorado began its 10-game homestand by winning two of three against Arizona for its third consecutive series win. The Rockies captured four of six meetings with the Cubs last season, and slugger Carlos Gonzalez is hitting .333 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 41 career games against Chicago.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (4-1, 2.84)

Arrieta allowed three runs over six innings to beat Philadelphia on Wednesday, snapping a streak of three outings without a quality start. The 31-year-old has given up five runs in each of his last two road starts but owns a 3-1 record away from home this season. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career turns against the Rockies, who roughed him up for nine runs and 13 hits over five frames in his only previous outing at Coors Field.

Senzatela won National League Rookie of the Month honors in April and picked up where he left off in his first start this month. The 22-year-old Venezuelan limited San Diego to three runs - two earned - over six innings to record the win Wednesday after suffering his first career loss in his previous start. Senzatela, who pounds the strike zone but doesn’t allow a lot of solid contact, is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago traded OF Matt Szczur to San Diego on Monday for RHP Justin Hancock, who went 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA in 10 relief appearances at Double-A San Antonio this season.

2. Colorado is the only team in the major leagues yet to lose a one-run game, going 9-0 in such contests.

3. The Cubs placed OF Jason Heyward (finger) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled RHP Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Cubs 4

Stats and Records

Team Comparison W/L Strk Home Away East Central West IL Chi. Cubs 16-15 L3 7-9 9-6 3-1 10-8 2-1 1-5 Colorado 20-12 W2 9-7 11-5 1-3 3-1 16-8 0-0

Last Meeting Chi. Cubs Colorado Date Away Home Avg HR OPS Avg HR OPS 8/21/16 CHC 4 COL 11 .219 2 .649 .359 3 1.071